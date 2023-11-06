Star Wars: How Did Palpatine Know About Anakin & Padme?

As far as secrets go in Star Wars, it doesn't get juicer than Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Padme Amidala's (Natalie Portman) relationship. Given the Jedi Order's fear of attachment and how emotions could lead someone to the dark side, the couple went to great lengths to hide their oath-breaking marriage. So, how did Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) know that Anakin and Padme were together?

Like most things in Star Wars, the answer can be found in the Force. One of the powers offered through the mystical energy is called a mind probe. While the name practically speaks for itself, the technique gives Force-users the ability to more or less read someone's mind. Any Force-sensitive being can use a mind probe to detect someone's surface-level thoughts. However, through the dark side, they can go much deeper, searching someone's emotions and memories for information.

Making matters worse for Anakin, individuals overcome with emotion are much easier to read. The Jedi spends most of "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith" riddled with guilt over Padme's impending death, making him more susceptible to Palpatine's mind probe. Considering the Sith Lord is one of the most powerful beings in Star Wars, it likely wasn't hard for him to probe Anakin's mind and learn about his secret relationship with Padme.