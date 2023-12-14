Andre Braugher's Virgin Plus Commercial Gives Big Captain Holt Energy

The passing of Andre Braugher at the age of 61 on December 11, 2023, has viewers looking back at the actor's legacy and thinking about all of the different things he managed to do during his storied career. The actor wasn't just a theatrical wiz or a comedic genius or a man who ruled over the procedural world for decades; he was also a celebrity pitchman. And when he hawked phones for Virgin Mobile, his delivery and tone were definitely reminiscent of that of his "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" character, Captain Raymond Holt.

Braugher had just begun work as Virgin Mobile's Virgin Plus spokesperson in July 2023, and the actor shot one hilarious commercial for the company just months before his untimely death. In it, he dryly explains that the incredible value of the phone is crystal clear. He dons a series of costumes and appears in a variety of scenes to explain it: he's Sherlock Holmes at a crime scene, a teenager in high school, a professor, a judge, and a member of a boy band. The deadpan tone and delivery and his willingness to look outrageous absolutely feels like a throwback to Holt's character traits. But that wasn't the only time Braugher worked as a spokesman while reminding viewers of his iconic "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" character.