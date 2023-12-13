The Walking Dead Star Ross Marquand Announces Sad Health Update
Ross Marquand, known for his roles on "The Walking Dead" and "Avengers: Endgame," revealed on December 12 on Instagram that he's battling cancer. Along with an overall optimistic message, Marquand posted several photos of how he had gotten a growth on his nose removed.
Marquand begins by saying that he's had people tell him to get checked out for a while, but he's been too busy to address it sooner. He writes, "My schedule has been absolutely bonkers for longer than I can remember. But guess what? I let this problem fester and it grew into a cancer. I'm told this was one of the 'better' cancers to get, but left unchecked it could've become much, much worse."
He concludes that he'd rather not delve into his personal life, but he believed it was important to talk about this publicly. No doubt, many others out there choose to forego medical exams because they're too much of a hassle. Hopefully, the actor sharing his story will encourage others not to let potential medical problems exacerbate until they grow out of hand. Things sound hopeful in his social media post, but he admits "nothing in this life is certain." He concludes by writing, "Lots of love to everyone for their kind words of support and encouragement, happy holidays, and oh yeah... #f***cancer."
Ross Marquand had an outpouring of support from some famous friends
Ross Marquand wasn't kidding when he says he's been busy lately. He continued appearing as Aaron in "The Walking Dead" all the way up through the series finale. He's also done a good amount of voiceover work in recent years on projects like "What If...?" and "Invincible." However, his Instagram post is a good reminder of how everyone needs to prioritize their health, no matter how hectic life may become.
While Marquand sounds to be on the mend, he has plenty of support from his fellow actors. Many chimed in throughout the comment section to lend their support, including some "Walking Dead" costars. Chandler Riggs, who played Carl Grimes on many seasons of "The Walking Dead," told him, "Dude, glad you're okay and got it sorted out. hell of a close call. feel better soon!" Khary Payton, who shares "Walking Dead" and "Invincible" credits with Marquand, also shared his admiration: "Yikes! Love you, man."
Lastly, Rosario Dawson voiced her appreciation toward Marquand for coming forward with this news, "So glad that you're okay and caught it in time. Thank you for taking care of you and encouraging us to check in and do the same. Blessings to you love." Marquand has a large fanbase thanks to his inclusion in various franchises, so hopefully, plenty of people will heed his message and take care of themselves. It's never a bad idea to schedule a check-up, especially if it's been a while.