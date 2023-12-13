The Walking Dead Star Ross Marquand Announces Sad Health Update

Ross Marquand, known for his roles on "The Walking Dead" and "Avengers: Endgame," revealed on December 12 on Instagram that he's battling cancer. Along with an overall optimistic message, Marquand posted several photos of how he had gotten a growth on his nose removed.

Marquand begins by saying that he's had people tell him to get checked out for a while, but he's been too busy to address it sooner. He writes, "My schedule has been absolutely bonkers for longer than I can remember. But guess what? I let this problem fester and it grew into a cancer. I'm told this was one of the 'better' cancers to get, but left unchecked it could've become much, much worse."

He concludes that he'd rather not delve into his personal life, but he believed it was important to talk about this publicly. No doubt, many others out there choose to forego medical exams because they're too much of a hassle. Hopefully, the actor sharing his story will encourage others not to let potential medical problems exacerbate until they grow out of hand. Things sound hopeful in his social media post, but he admits "nothing in this life is certain." He concludes by writing, "Lots of love to everyone for their kind words of support and encouragement, happy holidays, and oh yeah... #f***cancer."