Is Richard Gere's Pretty Woman Character Dead? Julia Roberts Has A Theory

Julia Roberts may have many iconic rom-com roles to her name, but there's arguably none more memorable than her turn as callgirl Vivian Ward in "Pretty Woman." Directed by Gary Marshall, the film helped cement Roberts' status as a superstar.

In the picture, wealthy businessman Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) hires sex worker Vivian to accompany him to meetings he has in Los Angeles. Complete opposites, the two slowly fall in love, resulting in one of the most memorable rom-coms from the '90s. Now, decades later, Roberts has commented on what she thinks happened to Gere's character. When asked by CBS Mornings if both Vivian and Edward would be together to this day, Roberts offered a shocking theory. "I think he passed away peacefully in his sleep from a heart attack, smiling," Roberts said. "And now she runs his business."

While her theory about Gere's Edward is sort of morbid, it also feels in line with the film's direction. At the end of the classic, Edward realizes his faults and decides to fully commit to Vivian. It's a beautiful fairytale ending, and it makes perfect sense that Vivian would stick with Edward to the end, handling his business even after he dies.