Julia Roberts Shoots Down A Weird Pretty Woman Rumor

No, legendary director Garry Marshall did not tickle Julia Roberts' feet to make her laugh while they were filming "Pretty Woman." He just made jokes instead.

During an appearance on Bravo's talk show "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Roberts told the audience and host Andy Cohen that the rumor about Marshall's tactics was never true. After a pair of fans asked about the very particular rumor, Roberts debunked the persistent myth for good but did clarify how Marshall made her laugh on set.

"But Garry would do things like this: He would say, 'Action! Be funny!' And then I'm just supposed to be laughing or something," Roberts explained to the fans, who she claimed looked disappointed at her initial answer. "I guess you have to know all these people's names to appreciate this, but he called me the 'schlumpy girl,' and he would say, 'If the schlumpy girl married Raul Julia, she'd be Julia Julia!' And then our [director of photography] was a man called Chuck Minsky, and [Garry] goes, 'If Chuck married Nastassja Kinski, she'd be Nastassja Kinski Minsky!'"

So there you have it. Marshall, who passed away in 2016 after directing popular and influential films like "The Princess Diaries" and "Runaway Bride," didn't resort to any bizarre measures to make Roberts laugh — he was just a funny guy.