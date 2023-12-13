Andre Braugher Played A Huge Supervillain In A Batman Movie You May Have Missed

Andre Braugher was an incredible actor with an impressive range, from gritty procedurals like "Homicide: Life on the Street" to the hilariously stone-faced Raymond Holt on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." With his signature thunderous voice, he commanded authority regardless of the role, and some fans may be surprised to hear he put that voice to good use portraying one of the most fearsome antagonists in the DC universe.

Audiences can hear Andre Braugher as Darkseid in 2010's animated film, "Superman/Batman: Apocalypse," a highly rated Superman movie on IMDb. The film sees Batman (Kevin Conroy) and the Man of Steel (Tim Daly) team up when the latter's cousin, Kara (Summer Glau), lands on Earth. Along with some other superpowered buddies, they try to train Supergirl, but her presence also catches the attention of Darkseid, who believes she could lead his Furies.

Andre Braugher's Darkseid even exchanges blows with Batman toward the end of the film, with the Dark Knight ultimately outsmarting the lord of Apokolips. It's a stellar turn, with Braugher bringing just enough authority and menace to make Darkseid a formidable threat that comes to respect Batman's actions by the finale.