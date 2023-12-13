Steven Spielberg Wanted Tom Cruise As Zorro - But He Passed For A Good Reason

Long before Alan Ritchson proved Tom Cruise was the worst Jack Reacher, Cruise was considered to play another literary-turned-big screen hero. However, the "Mission: Impossible" franchise star ended up passing on the role.

In an interview with /Film for the 25th anniversary of the 1998 hit "The Mask of Zorro," cinematographer Mikael Salomon detailed how Cruise was being pursued by executive producer Steven Spielberg to play the Spanish-Mexican vigilante Don Alejandro de la Vega — aka Zorro — in the film. Salomon, who was hired to direct "The Legend of Zorro" at one point, recalled for /Film that Cruise was among the big names in the mix for the role early in the production process.

"He wanted to offer it to Tom Cruise," the Danish filmmaker told /Film. "And my friend and countryman Bille August had done 'The House of the Spirits' with all non-Latinos, and he got in so much hot water because of that, and they picketed the movie in South America. And I said to Steven, 'You know, that's probably not a good idea, just for that reason.'"

That wasn't the end of the story, however, as when Cruise found out he was being considered for the role, he personally reached out to Salomon to decline the part. As it turns out, Cruise also thought it wouldn't be a good fit for him to play the part.