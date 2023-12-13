How Yellowstone's Piper Perabo Really Feels About The End Of The Series
"Yellowstone" has held it down as one of the most popular TV shows of the modern era. It's ending after Season 5, nixing a planned "Yellowstone" Season 6 that would've added another Dutton to the mix. There are plenty of spinoffs to keep the franchise going, but Piper Perabo, who plays Summer Higgins, naturally has thoughts on seeing the groundbreaking series ride off into the sunset.
When speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Perabo reflected on the Taylor Sheridan-created property and how she'd want to keep the good times rolling, "If it were up to me, I would want it to keep going, but I know that Taylor is writing the prequels and he has all these things that he's doing and he wants to expand the whole thing."
The prequel shows "1883" and "1923," which follow previous generations of the Dutton clan, have already aired. Perabo concluded that regardless of what happens with her involvement, the overarching story isn't going anywhere, "Even though 'Yellowstone' might be ending, there may be so many more things to come."
Is there a future for Summer Higgins in any of the Yellowstone spinoffs?
On the first half of "Yellowstone" Season 5, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) commutes Summer's prison sentence so that she can do house arrest at the ranch, and the two restart their romance. Of course, there's still a good deal of animosity between Summer and Beth (Kelly Reilly), with the two exchanging fisticuffs at one point. Summer changes the Dutton dynamic, making her an intriguing figure within the series. "Yellowstone" will end its run when Season 5, Part 2 returns in November 2024, but it may not necessarily be the end of Summer.
Variety reported on some upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoffs, including one titled "2024" that will be set in the present day. There's no word on what "2024" will be about, but the outlet stated that "it will feature new cast members and locations with some crossover characters as well." It sounds like "2024" could be a way to keep the general aesthetic of "Yellowstone" going sans Kevin Costner. And if there can be crossover characters, Summer Higgins may find her way to a new ranch if the creative team is interested in keeping her.
"Yellowstone" concluding is the end of an era, but it looks like fans won't be short on content surrounding the Duttons any time soon. Piper Perabo may get her wish after all and keep Summer going.