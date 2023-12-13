How Yellowstone's Piper Perabo Really Feels About The End Of The Series

"Yellowstone" has held it down as one of the most popular TV shows of the modern era. It's ending after Season 5, nixing a planned "Yellowstone" Season 6 that would've added another Dutton to the mix. There are plenty of spinoffs to keep the franchise going, but Piper Perabo, who plays Summer Higgins, naturally has thoughts on seeing the groundbreaking series ride off into the sunset.

When speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Perabo reflected on the Taylor Sheridan-created property and how she'd want to keep the good times rolling, "If it were up to me, I would want it to keep going, but I know that Taylor is writing the prequels and he has all these things that he's doing and he wants to expand the whole thing."

The prequel shows "1883" and "1923," which follow previous generations of the Dutton clan, have already aired. Perabo concluded that regardless of what happens with her involvement, the overarching story isn't going anywhere, "Even though 'Yellowstone' might be ending, there may be so many more things to come."