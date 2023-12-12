Yellowstone's Canceled Season 6: Alleged Plot Details Reveal The Debut Of Another Dutton
"Yellowstone" is ending its groundbreaking run with Season 5, but that wasn't always necessarily the plan for Paramount Network's mega-popular drama series. As production on the show draws to a close, certain details on what Season 6 of "Yellowstone" would have looked like have leaked out. Intriguingly enough, it seems that the series was set to introduce a new major character in the form of yet another Dutton relative before plans were scrapped.
As it turns out, established Christian rock musician Cory Asbury very nearly made his acting debut on "Yellowstone" as a character with an extremely important connection to Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton. "I was supposed to be Kayce's long-lost brother," Asbury revealed during an Instagram Live Q&A with Taste of Country.
Asbury went on to explain that he had fully committed to his Dutton role, and had agreed with his family to move out to Montana for "Yellowstone." Unfortunately, the breakdown of plans for Season 6 meant that the artist's role was cut from the show. "I was fired up about it and so bummed when it was canceled," Asbury told the outlet. "So bummed."
Could Cory Asbury's Dutton show up elsewhere?
While Cory Asbury's Dutton character turned out to be a casualty of the end of "Yellowstone," it's important to note that the franchise as a whole is far from over. "Yellowstone" has spawned a massive number of spin-offs, and it might just be possible that Asbury manages to pop up on one of them in the future.
Of course, not every "Yellowstone" spin-off is a prime candidate for Asbury's character. Many of them, such as "1923" or the upcoming "1944," take place far in the past, way before Kayce or his long-lost brother would have been born. Nonetheless, there are at least two potential upcoming shows that could theoretically include Asbury's Dutton. The first is "6666," which focuses on the Four Sixes Ranch in the modern day. Even more likely is the second option, "2024," which is being developed as a direct sequel series to the main "Yellowstone" series.
While there's still a chance Asbury might appear in a project like "2024," the odds that he'll still wind up joining the franchise are admittedly slim at this point. The musician's candidness about his missed connection with "Yellowstone" suggests that he's not in any further talks or negotiations to re-enter the franchise elsewhere. In any case, fans will have to wait and see if anything ever comes of the planned storyline involving Kayce's brother.