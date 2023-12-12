Yellowstone's Canceled Season 6: Alleged Plot Details Reveal The Debut Of Another Dutton

"Yellowstone" is ending its groundbreaking run with Season 5, but that wasn't always necessarily the plan for Paramount Network's mega-popular drama series. As production on the show draws to a close, certain details on what Season 6 of "Yellowstone" would have looked like have leaked out. Intriguingly enough, it seems that the series was set to introduce a new major character in the form of yet another Dutton relative before plans were scrapped.

As it turns out, established Christian rock musician Cory Asbury very nearly made his acting debut on "Yellowstone" as a character with an extremely important connection to Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton. "I was supposed to be Kayce's long-lost brother," Asbury revealed during an Instagram Live Q&A with Taste of Country.

Asbury went on to explain that he had fully committed to his Dutton role, and had agreed with his family to move out to Montana for "Yellowstone." Unfortunately, the breakdown of plans for Season 6 meant that the artist's role was cut from the show. "I was fired up about it and so bummed when it was canceled," Asbury told the outlet. "So bummed."