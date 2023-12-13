Star Wars: Oola Has A Tragic Past Only Hard-Core Fans Know

After departing Ryloth, Bib Fortuna takes Oola to Tatooine. Before he hands her over to Jabba, though, she visits the streets of Mos Eisley, where a stranger offers her the chance to escape Fortuna's clutches and a life in servitude. Ultimately, she turns them down, having fully bought into what Fortuna has told her life as a palace dancer would bring her. With that, her fate is well and truly sealed.

Thus, it's apparent that Oola's naivete is the true catalyst for her undoing. She seems to completely believe Fortuna's words are truthful, having convinced herself that her kidnapping and transportation to Jabba's palace are in her best interest. Try as she might to bet on herself and keep her hopes up regarding her new life, at the end of the day, Jabba is as cruel as he is controlling, hence why he feeds her to the rancor as soon as he loses his patience with her.

There are some truly sad stories in the "Star Wars" universe, and Oola's is among the most tragic from beginning to end.