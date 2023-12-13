What Happened To Suzie Plakson After Her Last Star Trek Role On 'Cease Fire'?

Joining Star Trek in any form is a huge honor, but some actors are lucky enough to appear as different characters across different Star Trek shows and movies. One such example is Suzie Plakson, who has four Star Trek roles under her belt — Lt. Selar and K'Ehleyr on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the female Q on "Star Trek: Voyager," and Tarah on "Star Trek: Enterprise." Her last showing in the franchise was on "Enterprise" in 2003 with the episode "Cease Fire," so it's only natural for fans to wonder what she's been up to in the years since.

Following her final Star Trek stint, she continued acting for some time. She appeared in the 2005 film "Red Eye," and she had a recurring role on "How I Met Your Mother" as Judy Eriksen, mother to Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel). Her final acting credit (as of this writing) was in 2014, but she's kept busy and even released another Star Trek project that's sure to be a delight for fans.

In 2023, she released an audiobook titled "The Poor Dead K'Ehleyr Show." Her website describes the book as "a thirty-five-minute odyssey strewn with Trek Tales — that is, some behind-the-scene[s] stories from my journeys through guesting as four different alien species, tales that include people like Gene Roddenberry and Michael Westmore." It also includes a blurb from K'Ehleyr, voiced by Plakson, from the afterlife, seeing as the character died on "The Next Generation."