How Ray Romano Helped Andre Braugher Find His Niche As An Actor

Andre Braugher, who sadly died on December 11 at the age of 61, took on a host of memorable roles throughout his career. From the stern yet occasionally goofy Captain Raymond Holt of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" fame to the Baltimore Police Department's Frank Pembleton on "Homicide: Life on the Street," Braugher excelled no matter the material he was given. Thus, it might be a bit surprising to learn that he had trouble finding his place in the acting world for some time. It took a combination of his own hard work and the influence of comedian Ray Romano to make it happen.

During an in-depth discussion with Variety, Braugher discussed his experience trying to land roles and the frustration that came with what little was available. "I've been very fortunate in that I've been able to book these jobs, but it's not as though I had a lot of auditions. It's not as though there's been a platter laid out for me to feast at in terms of roles," Braugher said. Luckily for him, Romano was looking for a third lead in his latest comedy program, "Men of a Certain Age" — something quite different from Braugher's usual more dramatic efforts. Romano and fellow series co-creator Mike Royce approached him about the project, he took it, and made a huge step forward in finding his acting niche.

Braugher turned out to be a perfect fit for "Men of a Certain Age," and though his casting was a bit of a gamble, Romano firmly believed it paid off.