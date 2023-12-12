A Beloved Original Ghostbusters Character Returns In Frozen Empire

Based on some noteworthy cameos in the first "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" trailer, it's clear the upcoming "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" sequel is aiming to be a crowd-pleaser. Alongside Bill Murray, several original "Ghostbusters" cast members return in "Frozen Empire," and they're even headed back to their former base of operations from those films, too.

On December 11, the official Ghostbusters Instagram account posted a short video that confirmed the return of another fan-favorite character. The video showcases a 3D cardboard doorway in what appears to be a movie theater lobby, panning across its front so that its right side comes into view last. On that right side is Slimer, the iconic green ghost and agent of chaos from prior entries in the franchise. "Slimer is back along with a new empire of spirits waiting to be discovered," reads the Instagram post's caption, clarifying its intent in no uncertain terms.

The original "Ghostbusters" introduces Slimer as an adversary to the Ghostbusters team, though he's more of a comic relief character than an outright villain. From the second "Ghostbusters" on, however, Slimer is essentially the franchise's mascot and a friend to its heroes, both in live-action and animated form. While he was absent from "Afterlife," Slimer is now confirmed to return in "Frozen Empire," following a sort of cameo role in the 2016 "Ghostbusters" film, which, until now, was his most recent live-action appearance.