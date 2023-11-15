Why Bill Murray & The Original Ghostbusters Cast Are REALLY Back In Frozen Empire

The "Ghostbusters" franchise is heading back to New York City. Indeed, following its brief detour to Oklahoma for 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," the series is set to return to not only its original city but also the iconic firehouse where its eponymous team set up their base of operations back in the 1980s. All of this and more was revealed recently in the first trailer for "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," which is slated to hit theaters next March. The film will bring back most of the characters from its 2021 predecessor, including Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd), Lucky Domingo (Celeste O'Connor), Podcast (Logan Kim), and Callie (Carrie Coon), Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and Phoebe Spengler (Mckenna Grace).

They're not the only familiar characters who are expected to appear in the forthcoming "Ghostbusters" sequel. On the contrary, the "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" trailer features cameos from several of the franchise's original heroes — namely, Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Raymond "Ray" Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson). Thanks to the film's official plot synopsis, fans also know why the remaining members of the original Ghostbusters will return in "Frozen Empire."

According to Sony Pictures, the movie will follow the Spengler family as they journey to New York City to "team up with the original Ghostbusters" and use the mysterious new research lab they've designed to help them capture and analyze their ghostly targets. However, when the team discovers an ancient artifact, they accidentally unleash an evil force that has the power to send the world into a second Ice Age. If they want to have any chance of stopping it, both the new and legacy members of the Ghostbusters will need to join forces.