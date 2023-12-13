The Truth About Alyson Hannigan No One Seems To Talk About

One thing you may not know about Alyson Hannigan is that she really doesn't like singing — at least, not while she's on camera. According to "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" creator Joss Whedon, she really wasn't keen on the show's famous musical episode. "[Hannigan] begged me on her knees to have her sing as little as possible," Whedon revealed on the DVD commentary (via The Ringer). She didn't get out of it entirely, but Hannigan ended up having just a couple of lines. One of these lines is apparently a nod to how much she didn't want to do the episode. She sings: "I think this line's mostly filler."

Unfortunately for Hannigan, her next big show had plenty of musical moments. Most of the cast of "How I Met Your Mother" were okay with this, but Hannigan once again asked the creators to excuse her from singing whenever possible. "I begged them not to make me," she said of the sitcom's musical numbers during an interview with HuffPost. "Yeah, singing has never been something that I wanted to do publicly. It's actually like a phobia. I know it sounds weird, but it has always been that way."

According to Hannigan, she's become more comfortable with her singing voice over the years, though she's still not in any rush to perform publicly. As she told HuffPost when "How I Met Your Mother" came to an end, she's "not gonna be dropping an album anytime soon." However, that's not to say Hannigan isn't a musical person — one little-known fact about her is that she grew up playing the clarinet.