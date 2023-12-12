The Home Alone Devil Theory Is Wrong: John Candy Isn't Satan - He's God

The internet seems hell-bent on warping every children's property with fan theories that give it nefarious undertones. One even emerged for the beloved holiday classic "Home Alone" back in 2015. Redditor u/drewgarr posted a thorough theory about when Kate McCallister (Catherine O'Hara) wants to fly home to rescue Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) and tells an airport worker, "If I have to sell my soul to the devil himself, I am going to get home to my son." It's at this moment Gus Polinski (John Candy) appears and offers her a ride home, and the Redditor suggested Gus must be Satan or at least some kind of demon. But what if he's actually a holier deity? It makes much more sense to theorize that Gus is actually God.

For starters, Gus appears over Kate's right shoulder, which is typically where the "shoulder angel" appears in TV shows and movies. The "shoulder devil" usually comes up on the left (or sinister) side — no offense to any left-handers out there. And if you look over Kate's left shoulder in this scene, you see a dark-dressed man with a beard, who looks far more sinister than kindly Gus dressed in gold, which almost illuminates him. It's possible this other man is Satan, who actually would've tempted Kate and taken her soul, but Gus intervenes to save her.

Having Gus as a savior to Kate is far more optimistic for a kids' movie, and it makes far more sense than the devil theory if you dive deep.