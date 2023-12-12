Star Wars: What Bossk Looked Like In Real Life

Alan Harris may be best known by "Star Wars" fans for his role of Bossk in "The Empire Strikes Back," but his unsung efforts throughout the franchise are equally worthy of praise. He starred in each entry of the original trilogy, usually as a background actor, such as in "A New Hope," where he plays a Stormtrooper and Leia's (Carrie Fisher) escort.

Before portraying Bossk in "Empire," Harris was tasked with bodying Boba Fett's costume while it was being built. Additionally, he was used to mold Han Solo's frozen body in the carbonite trap, which was done by having Harris lay on the ground, placing drinking straws up his nose, and covering him with plaster. He also acted as a stand-in for C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels, a job he continued in "Return of the Jedi" along with playing Stormtrooper parts. Fittingly enough, Harris' final role was in "The Phantom Menace" as a stand-in for Terence Stamp's Finis Valorum.

Harris accumulated a wealth of other uncredited roles in such classics as "The Dirty Dozen," "A Clockwork Orange," "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Superman," "The Shining," and "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" to name a few. It's easy to leave background actors and extras out of the conversation when talking about our favorite movies, but Harris is proof that even the smallest roles can leave a significant impact. The veteran performer passed away in January 2020. However, that doesn't mean "Star Wars" fans will ever stop gushing over Bossk.