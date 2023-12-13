The Curse Of Oak Island: Carmen Legge Drives Himself To The Island For 2 Reasons

The longer the series remains on the air, the more some fans are getting fed up with "The Curse of Oak Island." This is perhaps an inevitability based on the fact a TV show that revolves around unearthing a single treasure deposit becomes increasingly harder to maintain the longer that treasure is unfound. One way the show manages to stay fresh nevertheless is through its sizable cast of quirky treasure-hunting aficionados, including Carmen Legge, a blacksmith who debuts in Season 6.

Around the time "The Curse of Oak Island" Season 9 was first airing, YouTuber JFree906 interviewed Legge at length about his experience as a reality TV star. Partway through their discussion, JFree906 recounted a time when Legge shows up for work on-air in a car with the license plate "OX MAN," clearly referring to the blacksmith's personal interest in ox rearing. JFree906 then asked Legge why he started driving himself to Oak Island rather than remaining as an outside consultant of sorts.

"It was much easier for me to go to the island because of COVID restrictions," Legge replies. "All I had to do was go to the island and have the rapid test done, wait 15 minutes, and then I could go on the island and they allowed me to go wherever I want, which is kind of cool." When the "Oak Island" crew visited him, they required tests beforehand and afterward, so one major reason he started driving himself to work was to ease filming.