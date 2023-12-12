Star Wars: Why Did The Mandalorians Hate Jedi?

Despite their status as the galaxy's peacekeepers and defenders of the innocent, the Jedi make countless enemies throughout their "Star Wars" existence. Aside from perhaps their most well-known adversaries, the Sith, the Mandalorians are also known to despise the Jedi. Throughout various pieces of media, it has been documented that the light side Force-users and armored warrior people have been far from friendly over the years. Speaking specifically to the current canon, there's one major reason for the animosity most Mandalorians have shown toward the Jedi.

Long before conflicts like the Clone Wars and the Galactic Civil War, Jedi Order and Mandalorians come to blows during the aptly named Mandalorian-Jedi War. The two sides fight in a series of smaller conflicts that culminate in one last battle on the surface of Mandalore. Dubbed the Mandalorian cataclysm, this clash renders the planet uninhabitable, and Mandalorian forces are scattered. Many flee to the moon of Concordia, where the ruthless Pre Vizsla (Jon Favreau) consolidates his forces and attempts to take Mandalore during the Clone Wars from Dutchess Satine Kryze (Anna Graves) and her pacifist government.

Even though the Jedi and the Mandalorian people have a messy history, with the latter's home planet ending up obliterated, that hasn't stopped them from collaborating in the aftermath of the Mandalorian-Jedi War.