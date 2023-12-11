2000's AD Comic Writer & Artist Ian Gibson Dead At 77

Ian Gibson, the legendary artist behind some incredibly iconic comics, including "Robo-Hunter" and "The Ballad of Halo Jones," has sadly passed away at the age of 77 after losing his battle with cancer.

When the British Science Fiction Magazine "2000 AD" launched in the late '70s, Gibson was instrumental in some of their earliest works. He teamed up with John Wagner, his previous editor at Valiant Comics, to produce some of the most beloved "Judge Dredd" stories for the publication. His 30+ year run includes "The Robot Wars," "City of the Damned," and "Judge Death: The True Story." Gibson and Wagner worked together again on the "Robo-Hunter" strip, a humorous story about Sam Slade, a bounty hunter of robots, who worked alongside his robot assistant, Hoagy. Gibson and Wagner revived "Robo-Hunter" in 2008, starring Slade's granddaughter, Samantha. Gibson's style was revelatory and distinct, blending realism and cartoony elements.

Gibson drew "The Ballad of Halo Jones" with Alan Moore a few years before the legendary writer created "Watchmen." The sci-fi comic strip follows the titular character as she dares to escape her life on a floating estate. Each book in the series takes place in a different period, with readers watching Halo evolve from her past life into a soldier in an interstellar war.

While most of Gibson's work was with "2000 AD," he worked on several DC and Marvel Comics stories, including "Mister Miracle" with J.M. DeMatteis. The artist also worked on Dark Horse's "Star Wars" titles, once again teaming up with Wagner for the four-issue series "Star Wars: Boba Fett."