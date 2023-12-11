2000's AD Comic Writer & Artist Ian Gibson Dead At 77
Ian Gibson, the legendary artist behind some incredibly iconic comics, including "Robo-Hunter" and "The Ballad of Halo Jones," has sadly passed away at the age of 77 after losing his battle with cancer.
When the British Science Fiction Magazine "2000 AD" launched in the late '70s, Gibson was instrumental in some of their earliest works. He teamed up with John Wagner, his previous editor at Valiant Comics, to produce some of the most beloved "Judge Dredd" stories for the publication. His 30+ year run includes "The Robot Wars," "City of the Damned," and "Judge Death: The True Story." Gibson and Wagner worked together again on the "Robo-Hunter" strip, a humorous story about Sam Slade, a bounty hunter of robots, who worked alongside his robot assistant, Hoagy. Gibson and Wagner revived "Robo-Hunter" in 2008, starring Slade's granddaughter, Samantha. Gibson's style was revelatory and distinct, blending realism and cartoony elements.
Gibson drew "The Ballad of Halo Jones" with Alan Moore a few years before the legendary writer created "Watchmen." The sci-fi comic strip follows the titular character as she dares to escape her life on a floating estate. Each book in the series takes place in a different period, with readers watching Halo evolve from her past life into a soldier in an interstellar war.
While most of Gibson's work was with "2000 AD," he worked on several DC and Marvel Comics stories, including "Mister Miracle" with J.M. DeMatteis. The artist also worked on Dark Horse's "Star Wars" titles, once again teaming up with Wagner for the four-issue series "Star Wars: Boba Fett."
Many pay tribute to the legendary artist
On his Facebook account, Ian Gibson's son, Luke Jon Gibson, wrote about his passing, saying his father "Fought valiantly, and I was with him, holding his hand right until his very last moments. The pain that swells inside me is immeasurable, but I know that he rests now his pain is over." Gibson said his dad loved readers and continued to draw until he could no longer hold a pencil. Condolences from countless fans poured in. "So sorry Luke. Your dad was an absolute legend and brought so much joy to my childhood. Much love," one fan wrote.
"2000 AD" also released a statement expressing sadness about Gibson's death while pointing out his notable career achievements. Many comic book creators, including Jock and Rob Williams, who both worked on "Judge Dredd" years after Gibson's initial run, expressed condolences, with the former writing: "R.I.P. Ian Gibson — a wonderful, defining artist. #HaloJones."
Gibson leaves behind an important legacy and will be missed by friends, family, comic book readers, creatives, and everyone who got to experience his work. May Ian Gibson rest in peace.