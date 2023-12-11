Is Kurt Russell Playing Superman: Legacy's Jor-El? DC's James Gunn Ends Debate

After Kurt Russell reacted to those Jor-El "Superman: Legacy" rumors, the brainiac behind the project has weighed in. Always one to clarify speculation flying around his adaptation of the Man of Steel, director James Gunn revealed that while it was great to work with Russell in the past, the actor is not playing Superman's father in his film.

Responding to a post on Threads wondering if Russell was joining the project as Krypton's coolest dad, Gunn cleared things up, saying, "I love working with and directing Kurt. Hilarious and fun and talented guy. But no, this was never discussed." When another fan asked the same question, the filmmaker reiterated his comments, saying, "Love Kurt, and, although the mores of Krypton are certainly different than ours, I'm not sure I see him as the first-time father of a newborn!"

So there you have it. Kurt Russell, who had already played Star-Lord's father, Ego, in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" isn't pulling daddy duty on the DC side of things. While Gunn shot down these supposed scoops with a Kryptonite bullet, he didn't deny that Jor-El would appear in the new movie, which might be an essential element given what we know so far.