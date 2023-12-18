Who Sings The Suits Theme Song?
For many fans, "Suits" just wouldn't be "Suits" without its iconic theme song to kick off every episode. While the visual identity of the intro changes a decent bit throughout the many seasons of "Suits," all of its variations are set to the same catchy tune. Fans probably won't be surprised to hear that the name of the song is "Greenback Boogie," considering that its name is the final lyric of the intro piece. Nevertheless, some might not know which band is responsible for creating the song.
"Greenback Boogie" was released in 2010 by Ima Robot, a Los Angeles-based rock group that was active between the years of 1998 and 2011. The song was written by band frontman Alex Ebert, lead guitarist Tim Anderson, and bassist Filip Nikolic, with Ebert providing the piece's catchy vocals. The song was originally included on the group's fourth studio album, "Another Man's Treasure," as a special B-side bonus track for those who purchased the record directly through the band's website. Despite its niche release, the song became one of the group's most popular, thanks in large part to its usage as the theme song for "Suits."
How did Greenback Boogie become the Suits theme song?
While a fair number of TV shows use popular songs for their theme songs, Ima Robot's "Greenback Boogie" wasn't a massive radio hit when it was first used for "Suits." As such, some fans may wonder how this song wound up becoming such an integral part of the show's identity. In truth, its usage was essentially a case of good timing.
"Greenback Boogie" was released roughly one year before "Suits" premiered. As "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh explained on X (formerly Twitter), "Suits" pilot director Kevin Bray apparently discovered the song at that time and suggested to the team that it be used as the show's intro. While the crew was also considering a different piece for the theme song (one that Korsh can no longer remember), they ultimately opted to go with Bray's pick, and the rest is history.
While neither Bray nor other members of the crew have spoken at length on why they felt "Greenback Boogie" fit as the "Suits" theme song, a cursory look at its lyrics and tone is evidence enough. The words ostensibly describe how financial greed can downslide into corruption — a problem that Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) often face off against in their jobs as lawyers.