Who Sings The Suits Theme Song?

For many fans, "Suits" just wouldn't be "Suits" without its iconic theme song to kick off every episode. While the visual identity of the intro changes a decent bit throughout the many seasons of "Suits," all of its variations are set to the same catchy tune. Fans probably won't be surprised to hear that the name of the song is "Greenback Boogie," considering that its name is the final lyric of the intro piece. Nevertheless, some might not know which band is responsible for creating the song.

"Greenback Boogie" was released in 2010 by Ima Robot, a Los Angeles-based rock group that was active between the years of 1998 and 2011. The song was written by band frontman Alex Ebert, lead guitarist Tim Anderson, and bassist Filip Nikolic, with Ebert providing the piece's catchy vocals. The song was originally included on the group's fourth studio album, "Another Man's Treasure," as a special B-side bonus track for those who purchased the record directly through the band's website. Despite its niche release, the song became one of the group's most popular, thanks in large part to its usage as the theme song for "Suits."