Hilary Duff's Transformation From Lizzie McGuire To Today

The early 2000s might be so yesterday, but Hilary Duff — one of the biggest stars of the era — certainly isn't.

In 2001, after making her debut in the 1998 flick "Casper Meets Wendy," Duff became a household name thanks to her portrayal of the titular character on Disney Channel's "Lizzie McGuire." Over the course of 65 episodes, the masses tuned in to witness the teen's junior high school trials, from her bestie David "Gordo" Gordon (Adam Lamberg) having a crush on her to butting heads with popular girl Kate Sanders (Ashlie Brillault), all commented upon by her sassy, animated alter ego.

Following her Disney success, Duff remained a consistent figure in entertainment. While she at first held fast to her teen idol persona, appearing in films like "A Cinderella Story" and "Material Girls," Duff eventually entered new, darker territory with projects like "War, Inc." and "Bloodworth." In addition to her work on screen, she also maintained a music career and penned a young adult trilogy of novels. Read on for Duff's full transformation from "Lizzie McGuire" to today.