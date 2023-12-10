Tom Hiddleston's Loki Season 2 Ending Is More Powerful Than Marvel Fans Think
There's no question that "Loki" Season 2 ending reached a god-tier level in its final moments. The god of mischief got a timely shot at redemption, wrapped up in a heartbreaking MCU reference to how he started in this immense franchise. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) finally got what he'd been after for all this time (and a few centuries more), and while it came at a cost, head writer Eric Martin revealed it also led to the iconic character upping his power levels in unconventional ways.
Speaking to Esquire about the Season 2 finale that saw a god finally get his throne, Martin explained, "The big idea was taking Loki from a lowercase-g god to a capital-G God, powering him up to that place where he gets his throne—but it's not a throne he wants anymore." Loki had finally become a fully-fledged hero, not at the last minute like so many times before, but taking the time to accept what had to be done.
"This is a duty," explained Martin. "He's doing this so everyone else can have their lives. He's giving up the thing that he wants most so that everyone else can have their free will." This realization improved Loki in more ways than one, as Martin added, "We wanted to power up his abilities, but also his wisdom and knowledge." But now with all that power, will there ever be another time when he'll need to use them again?
Could Loki get some time back in the future of the MCU?
As far as we know, Loki has seemingly become the new He Who Remains, waiting at the end of time and keeping every part of it in check. But while Eric Martin can neither confirm nor deny if he'll return, that's exactly what was intended. "I leave that up to interpretation. That final image is meant to be ambiguous. So I'll let people make up their own minds there."
Understandably, fans will be racking their comic book-obsessed brains over how and when Loki could possibly come back in the upcoming slate of Marvel stories, but according to Martin, it's other mythical figures that should be a point of reference. Greek ones to be precise. "If you look into mythology, someone like Atlas is an interesting person to look at with that." Martin is referring to the Greek Titan, Atlas, who was condemned to stand alone holding up the heavens for eternity. Unfortunately, the position had barely any visiting hours, besides Hercules and Perseus who took a trip to see the Titan in their own respective stories.
With that in mind, might some MCU characters make the same epic journey and seek an audience with a former villain who now has God status? Or might desperate times call for desperate measures and Loki be forced to leave his newly appointed post in the big future events of the MCU? What? He can surely clock off every now and then.