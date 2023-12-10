Tom Hiddleston's Loki Season 2 Ending Is More Powerful Than Marvel Fans Think

There's no question that "Loki" Season 2 ending reached a god-tier level in its final moments. The god of mischief got a timely shot at redemption, wrapped up in a heartbreaking MCU reference to how he started in this immense franchise. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) finally got what he'd been after for all this time (and a few centuries more), and while it came at a cost, head writer Eric Martin revealed it also led to the iconic character upping his power levels in unconventional ways.

Speaking to Esquire about the Season 2 finale that saw a god finally get his throne, Martin explained, "The big idea was taking Loki from a lowercase-g god to a capital-G God, powering him up to that place where he gets his throne—but it's not a throne he wants anymore." Loki had finally become a fully-fledged hero, not at the last minute like so many times before, but taking the time to accept what had to be done.

"This is a duty," explained Martin. "He's doing this so everyone else can have their lives. He's giving up the thing that he wants most so that everyone else can have their free will." This realization improved Loki in more ways than one, as Martin added, "We wanted to power up his abilities, but also his wisdom and knowledge." But now with all that power, will there ever be another time when he'll need to use them again?