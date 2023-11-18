Loki's Saddest Season 2 Finale Quote Is A Heartbreaking MCU Reference

The clock finally struck for the God of Mischief in the "Loki" Season 2 finale, leaving the former villain as one of the greatest heroes, quite literally, of all time. The road for Loki (Tom Hiddleston) may have been a long one, spanning some unexpected centuries in the process, but it's how he ended things that struck a chord for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans.

Realizing what needs to be done, Loki makes the ultimate sacrifice, telling Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), "I know what kind of god I need to be. For you. For all of us," before taking a lone walk to revive the time streams and become He Who Remains. It's this element where history repeats itself, with Loki's poignant and perfect last line actually being one of his first from Phase One. In 2011's "Thor," following the battle between the princely brothers, Loki pleads to Odin (Anthony Hopkins) with the same quote, but he's blinded by ignorance and ill intent. Now, after so many years, Loki's last act proves times really have changed, and he could be an even more noble god than his father or hammer-throwing brother and still have some story left to tell.