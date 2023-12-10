The Mandalorian's Alleged Romance Debunked By Katee Sackhoff
When "The Mandalorian" Season 2 originally brought back Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), few predicted that she would go on to become one of the series' most important and prominent characters. Nonetheless, that's exactly what happens in "The Mandalorian" Season 3, which pairs up Bo-Katan and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to such a degree that they essentially become the show's co-leads. Fortunately, their relationship proved to be a hit with "Star Wars" fans, some of whom have spent months speculating about the potential of their bond someday growing into a romantic one.
However, in what may come as unwelcome news to those fans, it doesn't look like Lucasfilm intends right now to make Bo-Katan and Din a couple on "The Mandalorian." When asked by The Direct whether there have been any discussions about that possibility up to this point, Sackhoff replied, "No, I think that there's probably just as much speculation in the shipping of The Armorer and Bo-Katan." The actor added, "I think that anytime you put a woman and a man onscreen together, it's bound to happen. I think that that's just one of those things, that speculation that people enjoy."
Sackhoff went on to clarify some of her previous comments about a moment in which she and one of Pedro Pascal's "Mandalorian" stunt doubles, Brendan Wayne, decided to jokingly kiss while in costume. The actor confirmed that, when it comes to romantic scenes between Bo-Katan and Din, there's been "nothing more than just joking around between myself and Brendan Wayne at work." When asked if she remembers whether any noteworthy scenes that she shot for "The Mandalorian" Season 3 had been cut, Sackhoff further confirmed, "There were no scenes that I remember being cut, and if they were cut, there probably is a good reason for it."
The future of Bo-Katan and Din Djarin's relationship is unclear
At the end of "The Mandalorian" Season 3, Bo-Katan and her followers finally begin to rebuild their home planet, Mandalore. Din Djarin, meanwhile, resumes his career as a contract worker and sets up a new home for himself and his surrogate son, Grogu, on Nevarro.
The season, in other words, ends by putting the once-wayward Din and Bo-Katan back on their respective paths. At the same time, it leaves the door open for both characters to go on plenty of new adventures. Right now, it's unclear what the two heroes are going to do next, but one thing Katee Sackhoff has revealed is that there are no plans to make Bo-Katan the new main character of "The Mandalorian."
"I think that the story of the Mandalorians and the story of Bo-Katan needed to be told, I don't believe in any way that it was taking away from Din's story, nor was that ever the intention," the actor told The Direct. "This is Din Djarin's show, it will always be Din Djarin's show." Sackhoff's comments come after months of fans speculating that "The Mandalorian" Season 3 may have essentially set Bo-Katan up to take Din's place as the series' lead.
Now, not only does it look like a Bo-Katan and Din romance is currently off the table, but the chances of her taking on an even greater role on the show are also slimmer than fans thought. What that means for Bo-Katan moving forward is unclear, and viewers will likely just have to sit back and wait to see what happens next on "The Mandalorian." For the first time in a long time, it seems like the show really could go anywhere and do anything when it returns.