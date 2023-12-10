The Mandalorian's Alleged Romance Debunked By Katee Sackhoff

When "The Mandalorian" Season 2 originally brought back Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), few predicted that she would go on to become one of the series' most important and prominent characters. Nonetheless, that's exactly what happens in "The Mandalorian" Season 3, which pairs up Bo-Katan and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to such a degree that they essentially become the show's co-leads. Fortunately, their relationship proved to be a hit with "Star Wars" fans, some of whom have spent months speculating about the potential of their bond someday growing into a romantic one.

However, in what may come as unwelcome news to those fans, it doesn't look like Lucasfilm intends right now to make Bo-Katan and Din a couple on "The Mandalorian." When asked by The Direct whether there have been any discussions about that possibility up to this point, Sackhoff replied, "No, I think that there's probably just as much speculation in the shipping of The Armorer and Bo-Katan." The actor added, "I think that anytime you put a woman and a man onscreen together, it's bound to happen. I think that that's just one of those things, that speculation that people enjoy."

Sackhoff went on to clarify some of her previous comments about a moment in which she and one of Pedro Pascal's "Mandalorian" stunt doubles, Brendan Wayne, decided to jokingly kiss while in costume. The actor confirmed that, when it comes to romantic scenes between Bo-Katan and Din, there's been "nothing more than just joking around between myself and Brendan Wayne at work." When asked if she remembers whether any noteworthy scenes that she shot for "The Mandalorian" Season 3 had been cut, Sackhoff further confirmed, "There were no scenes that I remember being cut, and if they were cut, there probably is a good reason for it."