Oppenheimer's Oscars Snub Leaves Twitter Users Furious

"Oppenheimer" will reportedly miss out on an Oscar that some people feel it deserves to win. According to Variety, Christopher Nolan's historical drama, which tells the story of the creation of the world's first nuclear bomb, isn't in consideration for the best visual effects prize at next year's Academy Awards. Meanwhile, "Barbie," "Poor Things," "Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire," "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," "The Marvels," "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" are among the 20 shortlisted movies duking it out for the prize.

However, some fans feel that those titles are undeserving. The omission of "Oppenheimer" has left some X, formerly known as Twitter, users furious, with many noting that Nolan's film should win the award since it's a visual triumph. As @JohnDiLill wrote, "[I]nsanely embarrassing. [T]he category is called best visual effects, not best digital effects."

Similar sentiments were echoed across the board. The general consensus is that other movies in contention are too effects-laden and reliant on digital filmmaking techniques. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the most interesting social media reactions "Oppenheimer" fans had to the snub.