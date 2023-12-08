Oppenheimer's Oscars Snub Leaves Twitter Users Furious
"Oppenheimer" will reportedly miss out on an Oscar that some people feel it deserves to win. According to Variety, Christopher Nolan's historical drama, which tells the story of the creation of the world's first nuclear bomb, isn't in consideration for the best visual effects prize at next year's Academy Awards. Meanwhile, "Barbie," "Poor Things," "Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire," "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," "The Marvels," "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" are among the 20 shortlisted movies duking it out for the prize.
However, some fans feel that those titles are undeserving. The omission of "Oppenheimer" has left some X, formerly known as Twitter, users furious, with many noting that Nolan's film should win the award since it's a visual triumph. As @JohnDiLill wrote, "[I]nsanely embarrassing. [T]he category is called best visual effects, not best digital effects."
Similar sentiments were echoed across the board. The general consensus is that other movies in contention are too effects-laden and reliant on digital filmmaking techniques. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the most interesting social media reactions "Oppenheimer" fans had to the snub.
Social media users are shocked over Oppenheimer snub
Some of the films on the best visual effects shortlist are big-budget blockbusters, a few of which are heavily reliant on CGI. Some social media users believe that "Oppenheimer" looks better than these flicks, particularly the superhero movies still in the running. For example, @CCortave24 was shocked to learn that "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" made the cut, but there was no place for Christopher Nolan's acclaimed drama. Surely not?
Elsewhere, @relzdrago believes that "Oppenheimer" being snubbed is an insult, especially since the movie created its visuals through practical effects. "This is a huge slap in the face to Nolan considering his method," they wrote. "Wow."
Then there was X user @RamVenkatSrikar, who has a humorous theory as to why "Oppenheimer" was snubbed. "The VFX of OPPENHEIMER was so good that The Academy thought there was no VFX in the film and thereby, didn't shortlist it," they said, implying the work of Nolan's crew far eclipses other movies.