The Curse Of Oak Island: Who Is Miriam Amirault & What Happened To Her?
Miriam Amirault debuts on Season 8, Episode 8 of History's treasure-hunting reality show, "The Curse of Oak Island." She's part of an archeology team hosts Marty and Rick Lagina employ for additional expertise. She remains a regular cast member for the rest of that season and the start of Season 9. Then, after fellow archaeologist Laird Niven uncovers a First Nation Mi'kmaq pottery fragment, local government regulations mandate that the production temporarily cease archeological digs in parts of its filming area. As a result, most of the archeologists leave "The Curse of Oak Island," including Amirault.
Just before joining the "Oak Island" cast, Amirault studied archaeology at the University of New Brunswick in Nova Scotia, Canada. She chose this school in part because she grew up in a nearby town. One summer, she accompanied Dr. Aaron Taylor, a professor at Acadia University, another Nova Scotia school, on a dig in Cuba. After Amirault completed her undergraduate studies in 2020, Taylor invited her to join the "Oak Island" team. Her TV debut in December 2020 aired shortly after she graduated.
Miriam Amirault returned to Oak Island for Season 10 but left the show afterword
Because members of the "Curse of Oak Island" archeological team learn they have to leave the series after Laird Niven finds a Mi'kmaq pottery fragment, Miriam Amirault is absent from most of Season 9. However, she returns on Season 10 for a stretch of seven episodes, culminating with an appearance in the season finale. This marks her final episode of "Oak Island."
Amirault hasn't publicly discussed her tenure on the series, so the reasoning behind her departure isn't on the record. That said, on multiple occasions, she expressed interest in studying forensics at Humber College in Toronto. She ended up doing just that, so the conclusion of her work on "Oak Island" may have been influenced by a decision to focus on her academic studies.
That said, one fan on Reddit noticed that she appears visibly unhappy in the Season 10 finale. While this could be a routine facial expression with little importance, the fact that viewers spotted what looks like displeasure during her final episode might hint at a more significant reason for her exit than just pursuing another degree. Whatever the case, Amirault is no longer a TV star and appears to be focusing instead on a scientific career.