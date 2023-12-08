Whatever Happened To Vili Fualaau, The Real Person Behind May Demember's Joe?
The following article contains mentions of sexual abuse and child abuse.
Netflix's movies have covered pretty much every imaginable genre over the years, and "May December" is the streamer's latest awards bait flick. Director Todd Haynes' film revolves around actor Elizabeth Berry's (Natalie Portman) time with Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Julianne Moore), a woman who groomed Joe Yoo (Charles Melton) into a sexual relationship when he was still a minor. Elizabeth is set to play Gracie in an indie movie and starts researching the couple, who have been married for years even though Gracie once went to prison when she was caught with the then-13-year-old Joe.
Ostensibly a drama with romantic elements, critics have praised "May December" for the complex, darkly humorous way it approaches its uncomfortable subject matter. The achievement is all the more impressive because the story is loosely based on a disturbing real 1997 sex scandal involving a teacher named Mary Kay Letourneau. According to People, the real-life equivalent of Joe Yoo was Vili Fualaau, and much like their fictional versions in "May December," he and Letourneau got married after the latter was released from prison. However, they ultimately divorced in 2019. By this time, they had two teenage daughters — both of whom were born when Fualaau was still a teen.
For understandable reasons, Fualaau has kept a fairly low profile in his personal life. However, he lived in the Seattle area during his time with Letourneau, and the People article mentions that he worked as a DJ, calling himself DJ Headline. After their separation, he has gone on to start a new relationship, and his third child was born in 2022.
Fualaau stayed in touch with Letourneau until her death
Mary Kay Letourneau died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2020. Later that year, Vili Fualaau appeared on "The Dr. Oz Show" to discuss their final times together and his thoughts about her. The emotional interview revealed that Fualaau had relocated to California, but upon learning that Letourneau was sick, he traveled to visit her. Fualaau revealed thatthe two stayed in touch until her death. In fact, he was present when she died.
Fualaau described the experience as difficult, comparing the preparation for Letourneau's death with their separation during her time in prison. "When we had first met, you know, I was a lot younger," he said. "And she was ripped out of my life at that time. And so, you know, this time it's... There's not going to be another letter, and there's not going to be a phone call or a text. I think preparing myself mentally for that was the hardest part."
He also addressed the elephant in the room, and while he noted that judging Letourneau without knowing her is easy, he personally wouldn't do to a younger person what she did to him. "I'd probably go and seek some help," Fualaau said. "I couldn't look at a 13-year-old and, you know, be attracted to that because it's just not in my brain. It's nothing that I'm attracted to."
