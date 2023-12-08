Whatever Happened To Vili Fualaau, The Real Person Behind May Demember's Joe?

Mary Kay Letourneau died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2020. Later that year, Vili Fualaau appeared on "The Dr. Oz Show" to discuss their final times together and his thoughts about her. The emotional interview revealed that Fualaau had relocated to California, but upon learning that Letourneau was sick, he traveled to visit her. Fualaau revealed thatthe two stayed in touch until her death. In fact, he was present when she died.

Fualaau described the experience as difficult, comparing the preparation for Letourneau's death with their separation during her time in prison. "When we had first met, you know, I was a lot younger," he said. "And she was ripped out of my life at that time. And so, you know, this time it's... There's not going to be another letter, and there's not going to be a phone call or a text. I think preparing myself mentally for that was the hardest part."

He also addressed the elephant in the room, and while he noted that judging Letourneau without knowing her is easy, he personally wouldn't do to a younger person what she did to him. "I'd probably go and seek some help," Fualaau said. "I couldn't look at a 13-year-old and, you know, be attracted to that because it's just not in my brain. It's nothing that I'm attracted to."

