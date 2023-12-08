Who Is Daken: Wolverine's Deadly And Deranged Son Explained

Daken has a long emotional journey, and even though he eventually learns that Logan was not responsible for his mother's death, there is no undoing the past. Because of Romulus' actions, Daken knows firsthand what it's like to be unloved, which impacts him on a fundamental level. Eventually, he makes amends with his father and even meets his younger sisters, but he remains who he is. He goes his own way, eventually joining Norman Osborn's Dark Avengers. He later assumes the moniker of Wolverine in the Daniel Way and Majorie Liu's book, "Dark Wolverine." Despite taking up his father's mantle, it doesn't mean his character will change. Redemptive stories, which are so popular in Marvel, do not apply to Daken.

"To achieve redemption requires an active desire to be redeemed," Liu told IGN about the book. "In other words, you need to believe that you've committed an act that requires atonement. Daken isn't built like that. Daken has his own moral code, which doesn't have room for guilt. Remember, everyone believes in their own righteousness, good guys or bad. And Daken thinks he's most righteous of all." At a certain point, Daken has to believe in what he's doing because he's never known any other way. He was raised in vicious circumstances, molding him into who he is. To question that would likely give anyone an existential crisis. Daken is a refreshing character in the world of Marvel, never sticking to one side or the other.