Star Wars: What Does Sabine Wren's Lightsaber Color Really Mean?
In the early days of Star Wars, the good guys had blue or green lightsabers, while the bad guys had red ones. With the mythology ever-expanding, more lightsaber colors have emerged, as well as symbolism tied to each one. So what does it say about Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) that she wields a green lightsaber in "Ahsoka?"
Sabine didn't plan on becoming a Jedi. In "Star Wars Rebels," Ezra Bridger (voiced by Taylor Gray) gives his lightsaber to Chopper before disappearing into the unknown, with Sabine eventually taking ownership. She has it for that practical reason, and it comes in handy as she trains under Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). However, when looking at the true meaning behind lightsaber colors, green may be prudent for Sabine. Scholars of the Jedi Order often use green, as it's used by the likes of Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Yoda (Frank Oz).
Sabine isn't as philosophical as Jedi from the past. She tends to shoot from the hip and act brashly. She has trepidations about becoming a Jedi, but it's clear she wants to be like the greats and adhere to Ahsoka's teachings. And in the "Ahsoka" Season 1 finale, viewers can see her growth. When Ahsoka asks Sabine if she's kept up with her training, she responds, "I try ... I do. I do." It's a variation of the Yoda quote, "Do. Or do not. There is no try." With this in mind, the green lightsaber represents what Sabine aspires to be and how far she's come.
That green lightsaber was also important for Ezra's development
While the green lightsaber holds significance for Sabine Wren, there was also a greater meaning to it when Ezra first acquired it. Anyone who watched "Star Wars Rebels" knows that Ezra didn't start with that particular weapon. Before learning the ways of the Jedi, Ezra was a bit of a scoundrel, accustomed to life on the streets. But when Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.) finds him, Ezra begins training with a blue lightsaber. The weapon is unique in that the hilt contains a blaster, a mechanism Ezra is more comfortable with due to his upbringing. However, when he loses his blue lightsaber in a fight with Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), he needs an upgrade in more ways than one.
He attains a green lightsaber at this point, and it's a far more traditional Jedi weapon, as it doesn't have the blaster device. It shows Ezra's development because by holding onto the blaster saber, he was effectively holding onto the past. One could sense his hesitancy to delve deep into the Jedi way. With the new green lightsaber, the blaster is gone, and it shows how Ezra is willing to let go of where he came from and fully adhere to Kanan's teachings.
This goes back to the first green lightsaber appearance in "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi." Luke (Mark Hamill) has a green saber in this installment after previously having a blue one. In addition to being associated with wise Jedi, the green lightsaber also seems to symbolize transition and change, something both Sabine and Ezra know about all too well.