Star Wars: What Does Sabine Wren's Lightsaber Color Really Mean?

In the early days of Star Wars, the good guys had blue or green lightsabers, while the bad guys had red ones. With the mythology ever-expanding, more lightsaber colors have emerged, as well as symbolism tied to each one. So what does it say about Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) that she wields a green lightsaber in "Ahsoka?"

Sabine didn't plan on becoming a Jedi. In "Star Wars Rebels," Ezra Bridger (voiced by Taylor Gray) gives his lightsaber to Chopper before disappearing into the unknown, with Sabine eventually taking ownership. She has it for that practical reason, and it comes in handy as she trains under Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). However, when looking at the true meaning behind lightsaber colors, green may be prudent for Sabine. Scholars of the Jedi Order often use green, as it's used by the likes of Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Yoda (Frank Oz).

Sabine isn't as philosophical as Jedi from the past. She tends to shoot from the hip and act brashly. She has trepidations about becoming a Jedi, but it's clear she wants to be like the greats and adhere to Ahsoka's teachings. And in the "Ahsoka" Season 1 finale, viewers can see her growth. When Ahsoka asks Sabine if she's kept up with her training, she responds, "I try ... I do. I do." It's a variation of the Yoda quote, "Do. Or do not. There is no try." With this in mind, the green lightsaber represents what Sabine aspires to be and how far she's come.