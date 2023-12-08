Avatar 3 Producer Jon Landau Shoots Down Rumored Eyebrow Raising Subtitle

A movie's title is often the first piece of information that a potential audience member receives regarding a project, so studios want that crucial string of words to compel as many moviegoers as possible to want to buy tickets. What studios don't want is for a film to suffer from its name ... which is probably why director James Cameron's suggested title for "Avatar 3" is getting a very official and very public veto from producer Jon Landau.

According to Landau, Cameron toyed with the idea of calling his next adventure to Pandora "Avatar: The Seed Bearer." While it may or may not succinctly define what Cameron wants audiences to know about the franchise's third movie, the subtitle features a double entendre so disastrous that even "Saturday Night Live" might consider mocking it as low-hanging fruit.

During an interview with Comicbook.com, Landau said, "I'm qualified to tell you that that is not the title for 'Avatar 3.' That's what my Wikipedia page says? That is getting changed tonight!" Sure enough, the Wikipedia page for the film now includes Landau's statement debunking the rumor. As of this writing, "Avatar 3" remains without a subtitle and is set to release in 2025, where it will introduce a fire-centric branch of the Na'vi.