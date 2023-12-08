Twisted Metal Season 2 Gets The Green Light

"Twisted Metal" has been a part of the PlayStation gaming library since 1995, and in the years since, it has become widely adored by gamers everywhere. All in all, the games are pretty chaotic, with players thrust into the titular demolition derby tournament and forced to take out the competition — or get crushed trying. The Peacock streaming service recently took on the daunting task of adapting this high-octane, high-adrenaline world into a streaming series, and it found success in the process. After all, if it hadn't, why would the streamer renew it for a 2nd season?

Yes, that's right, Peacock's "Twisted Metal" is up for a second batch of episodes. As reported by Deadline, the actor behind series protagonist John Doe, Anthony Mackie, announced during The Game Awards that "Twisted Metal" Season 2 is on its way down the production pipeline. At the time of this writing, it's largely unknown what fans can expect out of the new season. Surely, information regarding the number of episodes, release date, returning cast members, and new additions to the "Twisted Metal" world will arrive in due time.

In light of the renewal of "Twisted Metal," one of the driving creative forces behind the show expressed gratitude for the chance to make Season 2 a reality.