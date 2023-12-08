Twisted Metal Season 2 Gets The Green Light
"Twisted Metal" has been a part of the PlayStation gaming library since 1995, and in the years since, it has become widely adored by gamers everywhere. All in all, the games are pretty chaotic, with players thrust into the titular demolition derby tournament and forced to take out the competition — or get crushed trying. The Peacock streaming service recently took on the daunting task of adapting this high-octane, high-adrenaline world into a streaming series, and it found success in the process. After all, if it hadn't, why would the streamer renew it for a 2nd season?
Yes, that's right, Peacock's "Twisted Metal" is up for a second batch of episodes. As reported by Deadline, the actor behind series protagonist John Doe, Anthony Mackie, announced during The Game Awards that "Twisted Metal" Season 2 is on its way down the production pipeline. At the time of this writing, it's largely unknown what fans can expect out of the new season. Surely, information regarding the number of episodes, release date, returning cast members, and new additions to the "Twisted Metal" world will arrive in due time.
In light of the renewal of "Twisted Metal," one of the driving creative forces behind the show expressed gratitude for the chance to make Season 2 a reality.
One of the minds behind Twisted Metal is grateful for the opportunity to create Season 2
With the announcement of "Twisted Metal" Season 2, series showrunner, executive producer, and writer Michael Jonathan Smith shared a statement on the news. "I have to give a Sweet Tooth-sized thank you to our incredible fans – I read every comment and was so blown away by everyone's love, support, and rabid enthusiasm for a paper bag," he said, giving those who supported "Twisted Metal" Season 1 plenty of love and appreciation. Continuing, he added that he and the rest of the team are ecstatic to keep John Doe, Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), and Sweet Tooth's (Joe Seanoa, Will Arnett) story going.
Additionally, Smith touched on what the future holds for these characters heading into Season 2, teasing that they'll have to combat "familiar faces and new grim foes in the long-awaited Twisted Metal tournament." He concluded his statement by reiterating his excitement to get started on Season 2 along with the "Twisted Metal" cast and crew. With that, it looks like "Twisted Metal" Season 2 will be nothing short of must-see for fans of the video game series as well as the previous set of episodes.
"Twisted Metal" Season 1 is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.