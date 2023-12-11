The 5 Most Offensive South Park Christmas Episodes In Order From Bad To Worst

It's that time of year when people cuddle up with some hot cocoa to watch holiday specials from their favorite TV shows. While many series are lucky to have one or two episodes about Christmas or other holidays, "South Park" has quite a few. In fact, the holiday holds special significance for the animated sitcom, as the true story behind the making of "South Park" is that it started as a video Christmas card. It caught the attention of the right people, and a new profane TV show was born.

Therefore, it may not come as a surprise to see that "South Park" has gone back to the Christmas well repeatedly over the years, constantly needing to one-up itself each time. And given how Christmas is typically seen as a cheery, joyful holiday, it should come as no surprise that "South Park" has twisted the season to its own nefarious machinations time and time again.

If you're planning on watching the "South Park" Christmas episodes in order, you may want to know what you're in for. Going from least offensive to most, here are the "South Park" Christmas specials to watch out for the most. And while they're ranked, you probably don't want to watch any of them with your grandma in the same room.