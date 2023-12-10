How Kathleen Dolan Connects Blue Bloods To A '90s Horror Classic

One wouldn't automatically assume "Blue Bloods" would have a anything in common with the horror genre; after all, it's a police procedural that keeps things grounded in the real world. The Reagan family might fight thieves and scoundrels, but they're not going up against ghosts or zombies. However, the "Blue Bloods" name can be uttered in the same breath as the 1990 horror cult classic "Jacob's Ladder" thanks to the two properties sharing a set decorator — Kathleen Dolan.

Dolan worked as a set decorator and in various other positions in the art department for numerous projects. One can find her name in the likes of "Hudson Hawk," "Serendipity," and, of course, "Jacob's Ladder." Her final credit was for "Blue Bloods," where she worked as a set decorator for 14 episodes in Season 5. Sadly, she passed away on February 9, 2016, leading to "Blue Bloods" honoring Kathleen Dolan by dedicating Season 6, Episode 16 — "Help Me Help You" — to her memory, with a title card reading, "In Loving Memory of Our Friend Kathleen Dolan."

Since Dolan worked on a variety of productions over the years, no matter what you're into, there's a good chance you've enjoyed her work at some point.