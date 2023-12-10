How Kathleen Dolan Connects Blue Bloods To A '90s Horror Classic
One wouldn't automatically assume "Blue Bloods" would have a anything in common with the horror genre; after all, it's a police procedural that keeps things grounded in the real world. The Reagan family might fight thieves and scoundrels, but they're not going up against ghosts or zombies. However, the "Blue Bloods" name can be uttered in the same breath as the 1990 horror cult classic "Jacob's Ladder" thanks to the two properties sharing a set decorator — Kathleen Dolan.
Dolan worked as a set decorator and in various other positions in the art department for numerous projects. One can find her name in the likes of "Hudson Hawk," "Serendipity," and, of course, "Jacob's Ladder." Her final credit was for "Blue Bloods," where she worked as a set decorator for 14 episodes in Season 5. Sadly, she passed away on February 9, 2016, leading to "Blue Bloods" honoring Kathleen Dolan by dedicating Season 6, Episode 16 — "Help Me Help You" — to her memory, with a title card reading, "In Loving Memory of Our Friend Kathleen Dolan."
Since Dolan worked on a variety of productions over the years, no matter what you're into, there's a good chance you've enjoyed her work at some point.
Kathleen Dolan's work on Blue Bloods is a far cry from Jacob's Ladder
"Jacob's Ladder" may not have been recognized by audiences as the horror masterpiece it is when it first came out, but it's garnered a cult following in the years since. The film's hospital sequence of Jacob (Tim Robbins) being wheeled through the building, witnessing horrific imagery along the way, is arguably the scariest movie scene of 1990. It's also a far cry from the work Kathleen Dolan likely had to do on "Blue Bloods," which probably consisted largely of decorating the Reagan family dinner table and various police offices and crime scenes.
According to her obituary in the New York Daily News, Dolan had been a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees since 1978 as part of the Property Department. Fans of the show may not have known what she looked like when her "Blue Bloods" dedication aired, but they instantly recognized her talent. Numerous comments have been left under her obituary, including one user who summarized many fans' feelings by saying, "I am a Blue Bloods faithful and my heart is saddened that we are saying goodbye to Kathleen. Her contributions to the set of Blue Bloods will surely be missed."