Yellowstone: Why Beth Dutton Hates Riding Horses

Some may think that the only daughter of a ranching patriarch may be an equestrian expert, but once again, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) breaks the mold. Most notable for the misery she causes anyone she even mildly dislikes, Beth has only one weakness in "Yellowstone." As opposed to her brother, Kayce (Luke Grimes), who has an affinity for breaking horses, Beth won't go near them. Beth's unwavering loyalty to her father (Kevin Costner) doesn't seem to stem from any goodwill or affection for the ranch and its horses. It is only because the Duttons are family, as toxic as they are.

It may be easy to accuse Beth of disliking horses because they contradict her big-city living, but the reason is far more personal. Her deep-seated phobia of these animals springs from a traumatic event when she was only a child. At the time, young Beth is already skittish around horses. Her reluctance is made worse since her brusque mother, Evelyn (Gretchen Mol), harbors no patience for coddling her daughter.

On a horse ride with Beth and Kayce, Evelyn falls from her horse. The horse, in turn, falls on her, immediately crushing her. She doesn't die at the time but wastes no time blaming her daughter for the incident. She demands that since Beth was responsible for scaring the horse, she should be the one to get her father. While Evelyn probably intends her tough-love approach to strengthen Beth, it does the opposite, and she holds onto that fear into adulthood.