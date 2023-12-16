Who Is Space Godzilla, What Are His Powers & Why Does He Hate Godzilla?

During Godzilla's Showa era incarnation of the 1960s and 1970s, the kaiju king faces his fair share of space adversaries, from the three-headed terror King Ghidorah to blade-wielding Gigan to the robotic menace Mechagodzilla. But few of Godzilla's many friends and foes match the immense power of his only intergalactic enemy from the Hesei era of the 1990s: SpaceGodzilla.

Only appearing in 1994's "Godzilla vs. SpaceGodilla," the penultimate installment of the Hesei series, the titular villain may not have the same iconography as some of Godzilla's other rivals, but it's safe to say that the kaiju's insane power levels place him among the most challenging enemies that the King of the Monsters has faced. As its name implies, SpaceGodzilla is Godzilla's cosmos-originating doppelganger, sporting a similar look to the latter but far bulkier and fitted with an array of crystals throughout its body.

SpaceGodzilla's extensive tool belt of abilities and unhinged sense of malice give Godzilla a run for his money. He's such a challenge that Godzilla can't defeat the creature alone, eventually requiring the aid of the human-built giant robot, MOGUERA. But what makes SpaceGodzilla one of the toughest opponents in the franchise's history?