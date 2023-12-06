Why Norman Lear's All In The Family Was Never Rebooted

On December 5, prolific sitcom producer and television maverick Normal Lear died at 101 years old. More than fifty years prior, around 1971, Lear began working on one of the primary shows that would come to define his career — Season 1 of "All in the Family" premiered that year on CBS. That show's success led to a close working relationship with the network, which would go on to air many subsequent sitcoms Lear produced including "Maude," "The Jeffersons," and "Good Times."

Of course, in an era where many of the cornerstones of popular culture inspire endless reboots, revivals, and remakes, the return of "All in the Family" seems like it should be inevitable. However, as it turns out, Lear shared his disinterest in rebooting the sitcom that kickstarted his career during a 2018 interview with Deadline. "I have no intention of doing 'All In The Family' again," he said in no uncertain terms. He then specified that he was opting instead to work on newer ideas at that point in time. "I have about 100 ideas that go back 30 or 40 years, some only 12 years or 10 years. These are the ideas that we've had and nurtured for the longest time that we will imagine or reimagine," he continued.

The reason "All in the Family" improbably remains a relic of its era and not fodder for a present-day revival, then, is that Lear himself was explicitly against the idea.