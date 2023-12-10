Star Wars: The 'Decraniated' Are Way More Disturbing Than You Remember

Overall, "Star Wars" is a property rooted in adventure, fantasy, and dashes of science fiction. It's far from a horror franchise, especially when it comes to its movies and television shows, but that's not to say there aren't some unsettling elements to the galaxy far, far away. One of the most disturbing made its way into the current canon in the background of both 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and later 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story." They are known as the Decraniated, and their very appearance is immensely chilling, to say the least.

The Decraniated, who walk around with large portions of their heads missing, look unsettling and entirely unnatural, and that's because they are. The vile Dr. Cornelius Evazan (Michael Smiley) is the one responsible for their creation, stripping his victims' sense of self and turning them into servants using cybernetic attachments. He sees them purely as a moneymaking venture and doesn't remotely take into consideration the sickening nature of his scheme. One of his most noteworthy clients is Crimson Dawn figurehead Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany), who has Evazan create several Decraniated to unwillingly serve aboard his personal yacht.

While the Decraniated are a bit scary to look at, come from tragic origins, and are aligned with some pretty seedy characters, some of them made positive contributions to the "Star Wars" galaxy.