Love Actually Director Richard Curtis Has Big Regrets - 'I Was Stupid And Wrong'

Richard Curtis has some misgivings about one of his biggest films ... and honestly, those misgivings make sense. As reported by Today.com, the esteemed British writer and director sat down during the Times and Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival with Scarlett Curtis, an activist and writer who also happens to be the director's daughter. Apparently, it took her comments to make Curtis realize that some of his movies aren't aging particularly well, including his beloved Christmas classic "Love Actually."

Referring to a plotline in the movie where people frequently call Natalie (Martine McCutcheon) — a junior member of the British prime minister's staff — "fat" or comment on her body, Curtis admitted, "I remember how shocked I was like five years ago when Scarlett said to me, 'You can never use the word fat again.'"

"And wow, you were right," the director continued, addressing his daughter directly. "I think I was behind, you know, behind the curve, and those jokes aren't any longer funny, so I don't feel I was malicious at the time, but I think I was unobservant and not as, you know, as clever as I should have been." Both Curtises are absolutely correct about this particular running bit in "Love Actually," which is tasteless at best and outright offensive at worst. Thankfully, the writer-director is big enough to admit to both his daughter and the world at large that those kinds of jokes have no place in entertainment anymore.