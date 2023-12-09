Marvel's Florence Pugh Wanted To Avoid One Controversial Black Widow Costume Trend

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) wears skintight super suits. Conversely, her sister, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), wears bulkier tactical gear. According to "Marvel Studios' Hawkeye: the Art of the Series," a new book by Jess Harrold that serves as a collector's companion to the Disney+ original series, Pugh's character dresses the way that she does in direct opposition to how Marvel dressed Johansson's.

"One thing that I really wanted with Yelena was that I didn't want her to be in tight suits," said Pugh in one of the book's many interviews (via The Direct). "I didn't want her to be a silhouette. I wanted her to be in clothes that she could fight in, that are a different look to what we've seen before." Pugh went on to praise the toughness and practicality of her character's outfits, as they visually aligned with how she was playing the role.

As of this writing, Yelena has appeared in two projects — "Black Widow" and "Hawkeye," with the former taking place chronologically before the latter. In both MCU installments, Natasha's younger sister wears similar attire, with the major changes being found in the color palette and Yelena adding Natasha's tactical vest to her wardrobe after the events of "Black Widow."