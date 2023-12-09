Mission Impossible 8's Simon Pegg Confirms Return Of 'Dead' Villain
It seems you can't keep a good bad girl down. In the case of Paris (Pom Klementieff), it looks like Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his "Mission: Impossible" colleagues will be dealing with her once more in the upcoming sequel to "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One."
"Hard to kill! If you think you've seen the last of Paris... think again," Simon Pegg subtitled an Instagram post featuring Klementieff goofing off for his camera on December 4. The actor is even behind the wheel of a car, echoing the infamous driving scene that serves as Paris' introduction in the first film. That seemingly confirms Paris has survived the wounds she suffers during "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One."
Klementieff and Pegg, the latter of whom plays Benji Dunn, appear to be filming for the next leg of the film series, which will feature Ethan and his crew trying to keep Gabriel (Esai Morales) from getting the key necessary to unlock a powerful AI that could destroy infrastructures worldwide. It's a dangerous mission — one that's left Ethan a man alone, trying to battle against forces that are overwhelmingly stacked against him. Judging from her actions during "Dead Reckoning Part One," it appears that Paris might be more of a help than a hindrance to Ethan during their next go-round.
When we last saw Paris, she was saving Ethan ... and bleeding out
During the ending of "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One," Paris ends up turning against Gabriel and his team by saving Ethan and Grace (Hayley Atwell) from death after the lead villain blows up the bridge over which the Orient Express is traveling. Though this should be a happy ending for Gabriel and his clan of evildoers, his paranoia gets the best of him. Believing that both Paris and Denlinger (Cary Elwes) will happily betray him — even though Denlinger is the one who messed with the AI tool, now known as The Entity, to make it superpowered — he stabs them both. Denlinger's wounds are more definitively life-ending; Gabriel slits his throat. But Paris manages to stagger to Grace and Ethan and save them both before passing out from blood loss.
She also gives them both a huge assist in their investigation, explaining that the chamber they're looking for — the one they have a key to — is on the Sevastopol. The submarine crashed in Russia, giving Grace and Ethan their next objective. Paris becomes delirious and appears to die. But when her body is later discovered, it's reported she has a pulse. It looks like she's going to live to fight another day.