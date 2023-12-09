Mission Impossible 8's Simon Pegg Confirms Return Of 'Dead' Villain

It seems you can't keep a good bad girl down. In the case of Paris (Pom Klementieff), it looks like Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his "Mission: Impossible" colleagues will be dealing with her once more in the upcoming sequel to "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One."

"Hard to kill! If you think you've seen the last of Paris... think again," Simon Pegg subtitled an Instagram post featuring Klementieff goofing off for his camera on December 4. The actor is even behind the wheel of a car, echoing the infamous driving scene that serves as Paris' introduction in the first film. That seemingly confirms Paris has survived the wounds she suffers during "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One."

Klementieff and Pegg, the latter of whom plays Benji Dunn, appear to be filming for the next leg of the film series, which will feature Ethan and his crew trying to keep Gabriel (Esai Morales) from getting the key necessary to unlock a powerful AI that could destroy infrastructures worldwide. It's a dangerous mission — one that's left Ethan a man alone, trying to battle against forces that are overwhelmingly stacked against him. Judging from her actions during "Dead Reckoning Part One," it appears that Paris might be more of a help than a hindrance to Ethan during their next go-round.