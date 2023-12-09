Which Gossip Girl Character Was Modeled After Jared Kushner?

The original iteration of "Gossip Girl" — not the disastrous Max reboot that ultimately got canceled after two seasons — focused on "the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite," so it stands to reason that they occasionally took inspiration from real-life figures. Serena van der Woodsen, played by Blake Lively, seems like she could be based on famous New York City socialites like Brooke Astor and Cornelia Guest, and she might be directly based on Hadley Nagel. On the male side, high society is teeming with spoiled, haughty boys and men like Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick). According to creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, another prominent male character, Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford), was directly based on one Manhattan figure: Jared Kushner.

While speaking to Rolling Stone about their other beloved teen soap "The O.C.," Schwartz and Savage confirmed that Kushner, son of now-disgraced real estate mogul Charles Kushner, inspired Nate's trajectory. "It was for sure an inspiration," Savage said. "It's literally like, his dad went to jail for financial crimes, and he bought an Upper East Side newspaper to try to do positive stories about his family. We were like, 'Let's do that!'"

As Savage noted, Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, also appeared on "Gossip Girl," bringing everything full circle. "Jared and Ivanka were also on the show when they were just normal New York City socialites, and the crazy thing is the life that they had after that," she continued, referencing the fact that Ivanka's father, Donald Trump, would later become U.S. President.