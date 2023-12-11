Star Wars: How Long Can Ahsoka's People Live? The Togruta Lifespan Explained
At this point, Ahsoka Tano is a staple of Star Wars, having appeared in some of the most crucial moments in "Star Wars" lore. Fans have seen her go from a child with a basic knowledge of the galaxy and the Force to a respected leader and incredible Jedi. However, long before she arrived at the forefront of the franchise via the 2008 "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated film, her species, the Togruta, made its debut in 2002's "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones."
Even though they don't quite resemble humans, with their unique head formations and vibrant skin pigments, the Togruta have been depicted as pretty similar to their fellow humanoids in one big way: life expectancy. According to Star Wars Legends, some Togruta have reached age 95 and above, with those between 55 and 74 considered middle-aged. Unfortunately, the official canon doesn't offer much explicit information on this front, so until it does, Legends is the best resource Star Wars fans have when it comes to understanding the life span of Togruta.
With this in mind, how far into the future can Star Wars fans expect to see Ahsoka impart her wisdom on the galaxy's heroes?
Ahsoka could have a lot of time left in the Star Wars galaxy
When Ahsoka Tano begins her journey during the Clone Wars conflict, she's merely 14 years old. As seen on "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi," she was born on the Togruta homeworld of Shili in 36 BBY before being taken in by the Jedi Order. By the end of the Clone Wars, she's 17, and when she appears during the events of "Star Wars Rebels" in roughly 3 BBY, she's in her early 30s. When Ahsoka later reemerges on "The Mandalorian" and her self-titled series, she's in her mid-40s.
All of that is to say that by the time of the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, which takes place 30-plus years after the Battle of Yavin, Ahsoka is in her 70s. Assuming Togruta age in canon similarly to Legends, she's fair game to appear in tales set after "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" ... or is she? In that film, Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) hears the disembodied voices of past Jedi, many of whom are deceased. Among these voices is Ahsoka, hinting that between "Ahsoka" and "The Rise of Skywalker," she might have met her demise. Then again, maybe she is still alive and has found a way to communicate with Rey through the Force.
In virtually all mediums, "Star Wars" continues to expand. One has to imagine that answers regarding Ahsoka Tano's lifespan will come in due time.