Star Wars: How Long Can Ahsoka's People Live? The Togruta Lifespan Explained

At this point, Ahsoka Tano is a staple of Star Wars, having appeared in some of the most crucial moments in "Star Wars" lore. Fans have seen her go from a child with a basic knowledge of the galaxy and the Force to a respected leader and incredible Jedi. However, long before she arrived at the forefront of the franchise via the 2008 "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated film, her species, the Togruta, made its debut in 2002's "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones."

Even though they don't quite resemble humans, with their unique head formations and vibrant skin pigments, the Togruta have been depicted as pretty similar to their fellow humanoids in one big way: life expectancy. According to Star Wars Legends, some Togruta have reached age 95 and above, with those between 55 and 74 considered middle-aged. Unfortunately, the official canon doesn't offer much explicit information on this front, so until it does, Legends is the best resource Star Wars fans have when it comes to understanding the life span of Togruta.

With this in mind, how far into the future can Star Wars fans expect to see Ahsoka impart her wisdom on the galaxy's heroes?