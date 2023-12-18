Ahsoka's Ezra Bridger Actor Avoided One Star Wars Show For A Good Reason

Earlier this year, Eman Esfandi made his "Star Wars" debut as Ezra Bridger in Disney+'s "Ahsoka." His role in the series' first season marked the first time that his "Star Wars" character had ever appeared in live-action form. However, while there was quite a lot of hype and excitement surrounding Ezra's return, it turns out that Esfandi didn't do quite as much research into his beloved character's past as fans may have thought. Indeed, the actor admitted that he decided not to watch all four seasons of "Star Wars Rebels" before filming his "Ahsoka" episodes.

According to The Direct, Esfandi revealed as much during an "Ahsoka" panel at the 2023 edition of L.A. Comic-Con. "I didn't watch all of 'Rebels,'" the actor confessed. In order to explain why he purposefully avoided watching all of the very series that introduced his character to "Star Wars" fans, Esfandi added, "I didn't want to get too caught up in the younger version of Ezra. I felt very connected to an older version the way he was written."

The "Ahsoka" star's decision may seem like a bit of an unorthodox one, but Esfandi felt confident that he could play Ezra right without watching every episode of "Star Wars Rebels." It sounds like he may have had good reason to feel that way, too.