Why Andrew Scott Likely Won't Play A Villain Again After Spectre

While Andrew Scott has a myriad of roles to his name, most fans will be familiar with the actor from the many villainous performances he has turned in since the start of his career. Of course, most famous among these is his star-making turn as the sinister Jim Moriarty in the BBC's modern-day reboot of Sherlock Holmes, "Sherlock."

However, as is often the case for actors who hit it big playing villains, Scott has, to some degree, found himself typecast as an antagonist. This was almost certainly the case with his character, Max, in "Spectre." Riffing heavily on his work as Moriarty, the film features Scott as a schemer hiding in plain sight and has him working as the secondary antagonist to Blofeld (Christoph Waltz).

Scott seemed to see this same connection between the two characters when he spoke to GQ about his career. "If I'm honest, it's not a territory that I feel like I would want to go over again," he admitted. "Now, I know who I am a little bit more, [and] I feel like the work that I'm just interested in doing is more in the grey areas," he went on. "I suppose it's just that I didn't think... I just maybe wasn't that good in it."