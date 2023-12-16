Lord Of The Rings: Galadriel's Many Names & Their Meanings Explained

Galadriel is a major character in J.R.R. Tolkien's world of Middle-earth. She started by playing a fairly quiet support role in "The Fellowship of the Ring." However, the author ensured that she was busy doing plenty of important stuff behind the scenes throughout the rest of the narrative.

As he fleshed out the Galadriel character over time, Tolkien added to her backstory, slowly turning the Mistress of Magic in the Golden Wood into a She-Elf with a lengthy track record as a Middle-earth heroine and a geo-political figure that stretches back thousands of years. Some of this has been adapted in Amazon Studios' "The Rings of Power" series, which takes place in the Second Age, several thousand years before Frodo ever gets the ring. Even at that point, though, Galadriel is already quite old.

During all of this time, she earns more than just a reputation as a powerful and beautiful Elven leader. She is also given names — a lot of names. From titles to nicknames, there are over a dozen monickers used to refer to the She-Elf throughout Tolkien's writings and their related adaptations. Let's break down what these mean and where they come from, starting with the most obvious one of all: Galadriel.