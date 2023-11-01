The Huge Sitcom Star Who Turned Down The Role Of Frasier In Cheers

Everyone's favorite sitcom psychiatrist is back on TV after almost two decades away. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) spent 19 years on NBC, beginning in 1984 during Season 3 of "Cheers." His character was first introduced as a love interest for Diane (Shelley Long), who recently broke up with her boyfriend, Sam (Ted Danson). After enjoying a nine-season run, Frasier got a spinoff with the network as the titular character in "Frasier," which lasted 11 seasons. Two decades of steady TV work is one of the best gigs an actor can get — unless you're John Lithgow, who was the show's first choice to play the character and who admitted he turned the part down.

When "Cheers" was casting the role of the super educated and pretentious Boston-based doctor, the show set their sights on Lithgow, but they appear to have aimed too high. Lithgow was basking in an Academy Award glow, having received nominations for Best Supporting Actor two years running. In 1983, he was nominated for his performance as Roberta Muldoon in the dramedy "The World According to Garp," and in 1984, he was recognized for his role as Sam Burns in the drama, "Terms of Endearment."

At the time, TV wasn't as prestigious as it is today, and for a movie actor, accepting television work would have been considered a step backwards career-wise. Lithgow admitted as much in a 2020 interview with The Guardian, saying "A TV comedy series was so beneath my dignity that I barely even remember being told that it had been offered to me."