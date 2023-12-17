Anthony LaPaglia's Favorite Frasier Memory May Surprise You

Simon Moon (Anthony LaPaglia), brother to Daphne Moon (Jane Leeves) was added to the "Frasier" cast in Season 7. His lazy, cavalier attitude contrasted nicely with the uptight nature of the other characters, bringing a new dynamic to the proceedings. It can be daunting coming into a well-oiled machine like "Frasier" so late into its run with Kelsey Grammer being a powerhouse in his own right, but LaPaglia spoke about discovering a fun Grammer talent after getting cast.

When speaking with Fox News Digital, LaPaglia brought up how welcoming Grammer was. Not only that, but the Australian actor discovered Grammer could do much more than act. When describing his favorite memory from his time on the show, LaPaglia said, "I remember walking on the set early one morning and I suddenly heard this beautiful piano piece. I don't remember what piece it was, but it was a classical piece. I just thought, 'That's nice, they're piping that music through the sound stage.' I walked around and, in the corner, there was a piano with Kelsey playing this beautiful piece. That just blew me away. I had no idea."

Kelsey Grammer is a man of many talents and it seems crazy piano skills are also part of his arsenal. Anthony LaPaglia went on to discuss how he enjoyed working with the whole cast on "Frasier," but it may be out of the realm of possibility for him to appear in the Paramount+ reboot.