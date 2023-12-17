Anthony LaPaglia's Favorite Frasier Memory May Surprise You
Simon Moon (Anthony LaPaglia), brother to Daphne Moon (Jane Leeves) was added to the "Frasier" cast in Season 7. His lazy, cavalier attitude contrasted nicely with the uptight nature of the other characters, bringing a new dynamic to the proceedings. It can be daunting coming into a well-oiled machine like "Frasier" so late into its run with Kelsey Grammer being a powerhouse in his own right, but LaPaglia spoke about discovering a fun Grammer talent after getting cast.
When speaking with Fox News Digital, LaPaglia brought up how welcoming Grammer was. Not only that, but the Australian actor discovered Grammer could do much more than act. When describing his favorite memory from his time on the show, LaPaglia said, "I remember walking on the set early one morning and I suddenly heard this beautiful piano piece. I don't remember what piece it was, but it was a classical piece. I just thought, 'That's nice, they're piping that music through the sound stage.' I walked around and, in the corner, there was a piano with Kelsey playing this beautiful piece. That just blew me away. I had no idea."
Kelsey Grammer is a man of many talents and it seems crazy piano skills are also part of his arsenal. Anthony LaPaglia went on to discuss how he enjoyed working with the whole cast on "Frasier," but it may be out of the realm of possibility for him to appear in the Paramount+ reboot.
Anthony LaPaglia doesn't think Simon Moon will factor into the new Frasier series
Anthony LaPaglia certainly made a mark during his brief run on "Frasier." He only appeared in eight episodes across a few seasons, but he made the most of his time, winning an Emmy for outstanding guest actor on a comedy series in 2002. As such, it wouldn't be out of the question for the forces that be to bring him back for the "Frasier" revival on Paramount+, assuming it gets renewed for another season. However, LaPaglia doesn't think his return in the revival is likely.
While he admits to Fox News he'd absolutely return if asked, he believes the show has moved on from Simon Moon, "I'm pretty sure that I'm not in the architecture of the new [series]. I think the new one will be slightly different. John Mahoney is not there, and I don't think David Hyde Pierce is in it either. I don't know what form is taking, but I'm perfectly happy with what I did. It was great fun at the time. And sometimes revisiting things could spoil that memory."
John Mahoney, who played Frasier's father, sadly died in 2018. David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier's brother Niles, confirmed he wouldn't reprise the character because he didn't want to repeat himself. It may be a bit of a stretch to find an excuse for Simon to swing by Boston, but if the crew is looking for any old "Frasier" castmates, Anthony LaPaglia sounds ready and willing.