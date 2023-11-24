Frasier's Tumultuous History With Blind Dates Explained

Since Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) made his television debut on "Cheers" in 1984, the psychiatrist has cycled through countless romances. It's a point of interest that persists on the recently rebooted "Frasier," in which the now-single titular character finds himself back in Boston. The Paramount+ series doesn't fully delve into his love life until Episode 6, titled "Blind Date."

In the episode, Eve (Jess Salgueiro) sets up Frasier and his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) on blind dates. When June (June Diane Raphael) arrives at the apartment, the Crane men aren't sure whose date she is. She is fond of art and classical music, but also sports and bar food. It turns out that June is meant to be Freddy's date, but she is interested in Frasier.

At that point, Frasier's actual date, Siobhan (Jacqueline Obradors), arrives at the door. An opera singer armed with a bottle of sherry, she's a perfect match for Fraiser. Frasier gets greedy and hatches a hare-brained scheme so he can date both women, but they overhear his plan and promptly take off. It's the sort of farcical construction that made the original "Frasier" a hit.

When Eve brings up blind dating to Frasier, he blanches at the idea. It's an odd reaction, given the number of times he went on these dates in the original series. For instance, in Season 4's "Love Bites Dog," he agrees to let Roz (Peri Gilpin) set him up with her friend Sharon (Jen Campbell) only for Bulldog (Dan Butler) to swoop in. But the most memorable such arrangement may be the one that took place in the Season 9 episode "Three Blind Dates."